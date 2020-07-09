StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell technology company Ceres Power said it expected revenue to jump by at least a fifth this year following 'significant growth' across all areas of its business.
For the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, revenue and other operating income were expected to be around £20m, 20-to-25% higher than the same period last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected results in line with market expectations despite coronavirus-led disruptions.
'The disruption from Covid-19, coinciding with the commissioning of our new facility at Redhill, has meant that some revenues have been deferred from this reporting period due to delays in customer programmes but results remain in line with market expectations,' the company said.
At 8:42am: [LON:CWR] Ceres Power Holdings PLC share price was +8p at 603p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
