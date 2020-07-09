StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder MJ Gleeson reported that home sales fell by nearly 30% on-year, but said it expected results to meet revised market expectations.
For the year ended 30 June, completions fell 39.9% to 1,072 homes on-year.
Net daily reservations over the last four weeks have risen to more than 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels with the majority reserved at prices higher than in January and February 2020, the company said.
The company build activity on sites was currently running at 60% of pre Covid-19 levels and was expected to reach 80% by September 2020.
For the new financial 2021 year, the forward order book stod at £145.3m on 1,033 plots, up from £87.6m on 677 plots on-year.
'We are confident that, if the current market improvement continues, the Group will see a rapid recovery in FY2021,' MJ Gleeson said.
At 9:01am: [LON:GLE] Gleeson M J Group PLC share price was +2p at 692p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
