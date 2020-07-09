StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties has announced a proposed placing to raise £120m which will fund acquisitions and asset management projects, as its property portfolio was valued at £2.5bn at the end of June, reflecting a net initial yield of 4.86%.
The company said it intends to issue new ordinary shares to raise in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £120m, which it plans to use to fund continued portfolio growth through acquisition and forward funded developments and to finance asset management projects totalling around £128m.
This comprises a short-term estimated pipeline of £92m of active acquisition and development opportunities across the UK and Ireland and active management of existing assets to create additional value, with estimated capex on projects in FY20 and FY21 of £36m.
In its trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2020, Primary Health Properties reported that adjusted EPRA earnings per share increased by 7.1% to 3p, up from 2.8p at 30 June 2019, with an average uplift of 2.2% per annum on rent reviews completed in the period.
The company secured an additional annualised rental income of £0.9m or 0.7%, on a like-for-like basis, from rent reviews and asset management projects during the period.
Contracted annualised rent roll increased by 4.4% to £133.3m, it said, and adjusted EPRA net asset value increased by 1.1% to 109.1p.
Primary Health Properties announced that two quarterly dividends totalling 2.95p per share were distributed in the period, while a third quarterly dividend of 1.475p per share has been declared, payable on 21 August 2020 and has committed making a further dividend payment in November 2020.
Managing director Harry Hyman said: 'As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see strong demand for extra space to help alleviate the backlog of consultations that has arisen as a result of the coronavirus, while facilitating the movement of activity out of hospitals and the continued care of patients that have suffered from COVID-19.'
At 9:27am: [LON:PHP] Primary Health Properties PLC share price was -4.2p at 148.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: