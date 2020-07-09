StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Charles Stanley reported a rise in funds under management, led by higher commission income from increased trading activity and a jump in revenue from its financial planning division.
For the three months ended 30 June 2020, funds under management and administration (FuMA) increased by 11.9% to £22.6bn on-quarter. Over the same period, the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balances Index rose 10.6%.
Revenue for the quarter rose by 1.7% to £42.2m and fee income increased by 4.1%, primarily reflecting a 35.3% increase in revenue generated by the financial planning division.
Commission income increased by 4.0% and as expected, interest income reduced by 37.5% following cuts to base rates in March 2020, the company said.
At 9:30am: [LON:CAY] Charles Stanley Group PLC share price was +11p at 257p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
