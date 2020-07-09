StockMarketWire.com - House builder Vistry has announced it is in a 'strong forward sales position' as housing reservations totalled £1.66bn and Vistry Partnerships' contracting forward order book totalled £920m, the same level as at the beginning of the year, in a trading update for the six months to 30 June 2020.
The company saw a week-on-week increase in its sales rates over the past 10 weeks, and said that over the past four weeks its average private sales rate per site per week, including Vistry Partnerships' mixed tenure operations, had been 0.62.
It reported that Vistry Partnerships, which led the group's return to site at the end of April, had been the most market resilient part of the business with its high proportion of revenue from contracting and pre-sold developments.
In the first half, Vistry Partnerships delivered a total of 489 units from its mixed tenure operations, compared to 574 in the same period in 2019, with an average selling price of £233,000.
It said this resulted in revenue from mixed tenure housing in the period of £84m, compared to £94m in the prior year, while contracting revenue totalled £213m with equivalent units of 1,250.
Revenue from Vistry Partnerships in the period totalled £297m, down from £338m in the same period a year earlier.
Housebuilding delivered a total of 1,235 completions in the first half, of which 975 were private units and 260 were affordable units, the company confirmed, while revenue from housebuilding activities in the period totalled £344m, compared to £854m in 2019.
Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: 'Vistry Partnerships has demonstrated its market resilience and has been quick to accelerate productivity as lockdown restrictions have eased. This high growth, counter cyclical part of the business is a significant differentiator for the group.
'We have seen an ongoing pick up in sales over the past eight weeks with prices remaining firm, giving us a strong forward order book and confidence for the second half.'
