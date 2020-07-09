StockMarketWire.com - Leisure Travel group Dart reported a fall in profit following as demand was hurt by government-imposed travel restrictions earlier this year to contain the pandemic.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell by 11% to £147.7m on-year and revenue increased 21% to £3,584.7m.
The leisure travel business achieved single sector flown passenger growth of 14% to 14.62m.
The total dividend was 3.0p, down 71% on-year after the company suspended its final dividend.
'The impact of Covid-19 means that both the flying and holiday programmes expected to be operated in the first half of the financial year ending 31 March 2021, are significantly lower than that on which the hedging programme for jet fuel and foreign currency was originally based,' the company said.
'As a consequence, the group has recorded a net exceptional charge of £108.4m relating to ineffectiveness on a proportion of its hedging instruments in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 results,' it added.
At 9:51am: [LON:DTG] Dart Group PLC share price was -14.5p at 749p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: