StockMarketWire.com - Maritime surveillance group SRT Marine Systems said that a delayed Philippines fisheries management system project had recommenced, with a 'significant' cash payment having been received this week.
A revised project plan sought to accelerate implementation to make up for lost time, following a five-month pause.
The company also said that final contract negotiations had recommenced in the Middle East and were expected to conclude soon, with projects commencing in the coming months.
In addition, SRT Margin systems said its transceivers business had performed better than expected, achieving gross sales during the first financial quarter up 2% on-year.
'The last few months have been a challenge for everyone around the world,' chief executive Simon Tucker said.
'SRT moved decisively at the beginning of the Covid-19 restrictions to ensure that SRT had sufficient cash to ride out a prolonged stagnation and ensure that our pace of product development and customer engagement continued.'
'The recommencement of our fisheries monitoring system project in the Philippines and discussions in Middle East and elsewhere demonstrates the strength of underlying demand for maritime surveillance and monitoring systems.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
