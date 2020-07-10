StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Great Portland Estates said it had collected 69% of June rent as some of its occupiers' ability to pay rent had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also said that 82% of March rent had been collected.
'Whilst the lockdown has started to ease and our office pre-letting momentum remains healthy, COVID-19 is disrupting the activities of many of our existing occupiers, which in some instances is impacting their ability to meet their rental payment,' the company said.
'For those occupiers who have been unable to pay their rent, we are continuing to implement measures to help support them through these unprecedented times,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
