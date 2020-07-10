StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store retailer McColl's said it had delayed the release of its annual results to allow the company and its auditors sufficient time to complete preparation and reviews.
The results were originally meant to be handed down on 14 July.
Confirmation of a revised reporting date would be provided in due course, McColl's said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
