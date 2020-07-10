StockMarketWire.com - Unsecured consumer credit provider International Personal Finance said June collections reached 88% of pre-Covid expectations amid ongoing signs of improvement.
During June, as government restrictions were eased or lifted in European markets, almost all of the company's agents resumed weekly visits to their customers, and office-based office-based staff continue to return to work, the company said.
In April and May, collections were 76% and 80% respectively.
The improving trend of collections was expected to continue.
'Although reduced operational challenges may be partially offset by a recessionary impact on customer incomes in the second half of 2020, we expect collections effectiveness to progressively improve in the coming months,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
