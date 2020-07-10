StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused miner Trans-Siberian Gold said the development of Vein 25 in the eastern zone of its operating Asacha gold mine was progressing well.
Since April, about 9,488 tonnes of ore with an average gold grade of 19.8 grams per tonne had been extracted from Vein 25 and processed producing about 6,028 ounces of gold.
The ore was very similar to that found in the mine's main zone, with high recovery rates of above 94% from the existing plant.
'We are excited to report the progress being made at Vein 25,' chief executive Alexander Dorogov said.
'Our mine development is on track and high grade results are being generated from channel sampling and high recoveries from bulk sampling activities.'
'Bringing V25 in the east zone into commercial production will be a significant milestone for the company.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: