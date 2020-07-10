StockMarketWire.com - Copper-gold explorer and developer Chesterfield Resources said it had encountered two further 'signficant' intersections of sulphide mineralisation at its Evlim target in Cyprus.
At the first step-out hole, sulphides were encountered from approximately 84m to 123m, while at the second hole sulphides were encountered from approximately 120m to 150m, the company said.
'We have now drilled three holes on the Evlim target and all have returned strong intersections at the anticipated depths, which is very encouraging,' the company said.
'We expect to commence diamond drilling later in the year. We have halted our percussion drilling to analyse the work to date and determine the next drill locations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
