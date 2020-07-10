StockMarketWire.com - Survey and inspection services provider Remote Monitored Systems said chairman Nigel Burton had retired, with immediate effect, to pursue other opportunities.
He had been replaced by current non-executive director Paul Ryan.
Burton had agreed to continue to provide support to the company on a consultancy basis 'for as long as is necessary to ensure a smooth transition', Remote Monitoring Systems said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: