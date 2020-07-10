StockMarketWire.com - Advertising technology group Tremor International said it had appointed current director Chris Stibbs as its new chairman, effective from the start of September.
He would replace Tim Weller, who informed the company of his intention to resign in June, in order to focus on other business interests.
Most recently, Stibbs spent over 14 years at The Economist Group, including six as chief executive.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: