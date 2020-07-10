StockMarketWire.com - Mining group SoldGold said drill testing was expected to commence this year at its Rio Amarillo project in northern Ecuador.
The company said that four high-priority porphyry targets at the Rio Amarillo porphyry cluster were now supported by 'high quality magnetic data'.
The data revealed a highly magnetic corridor, spatially coincident with porphyry-style surface mineralisation covering a vertical extent of up to 1500 metres over a 12 kilometre-long northeast trending porphyry belt.
'The project area holds similar infrastructure advantages to the Alpala project, and drill testing at Rio Amarillo is expected to commence this year when drill targets are finalised, and permits are received,' technical services manager Benn Whistler said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
