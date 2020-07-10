StockMarketWire.com - Hotels group Dalata Hotel said it had amended its debt facility and added that the pace of bookings over the last week had been 'encouraging' as governments lift restrictions.
The company agreed less stringent terms with its lenders over its debt facility and beefed up its credit lines by €39m to €364m until September 2022.
This would provide additional financial strength and flexibility as the company reopened all of its 44 hotels.
To date, 42 of its hotels in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and England had been reopened, the company said.
Two final hotels, the Clayton Hotel Cardiff and the Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport were expected to reopen on 11 July and 1 August respectively.
'Although it is too early to comment on the outlook for the remainder of the year, the pace of bookings over the last week has been encouraging,' the company said.
All construction sites had since reopened, but the company warned of a delay to the pipeline opening dates.
The Maldron Hotel Glasgow was expected to open towards the end of Q1 2021 and The Samuel in Dublin would follow in mid-2021.
The hotels in Manchester (x2), Clayton Hotel Bristol, Clayton Hotel Glasgow and Maldron Hotel Merrion Road in Dublin werenow projected to open in Q1 2022.
The extension at Clayton Hotel Birmingham would, however, open earlier than expected in November 2020.
