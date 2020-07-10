StockMarketWire.com - Litigation funding company Litigation Capital Management said delays in court proceedings would hurt annual revenue.
The Covid-19-related delays on court proceedings, particularly in Australia, would defer imminent conclusion on a small number of cases, the company said.
'The company expects this to impact revenue in the financial year ended June 2020, albeit the effect on earnings is minimal which reflects proportionate cost control,' the company said.
The downbeat came as the company saw increased demand for litigation financing, with applications up 25% to 522 on-year.
At 8:41am: [LON:LIT] share price was -2p at 58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: