StockMarketWire.com - The Gym Group confirmed that it would reopen its fitness centres from 25 July, in line with government guidance.
The company said 160 sites across England would open on 25 July, but operate at limited hours for the first few months.
'Gyms will initially operate 6am-10pm on weekdays and 8am-8pm on weekends, enabling establishment of the new operating protocols within fully staffed hours,' the company said.
'We will trial 24/7 in a small number of sites over the next few weeks and expect to return to 24/7 more widely within the next few months,' it added.
As at 9 July 2020, the company had 692,000 members, down 870,000 on 18 March 2020.
The company said, citing its internal research, that 92% of members were 'keen' to return to The Gym.
At 8:44am: [LON:GYM] The Gym Group Plc share price was +2.8p at 152.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
