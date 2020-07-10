FTSE 100 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 915.75 +1.75% Homeserve 1269.00 +1.44% Sse 1300.50 +1.05% Wpp 581.60 +1.04% National Grid 857.70 +0.91% Jd Sports Fashion 637.70 -2.01% Gvc Holdings 819.60 -1.82% Smurfit Kappa Group 2398.00 -1.64% Royal Dutch Shell 1162.40 -1.59% International Consolidated Airlines 204.20 -1.59% FTSE 250 Puretech Health 286.00 +3.81% Spirent Communications 255.25 +3.76% Unite Group 932.00 +2.98% Contourglobal 197.60 +2.92% Chemring Group 247.25 +2.59% Hastings Group Holdings 180.10 -4.76% Carnival 901.90 -4.46% Vistry Group 691.75 -3.12% 4Imprint Group 2355.00 -3.09% Micro Focus International 324.75 -3.06% FTSE 350 Puretech Health 286.00 +3.81% Spirent Communications 255.25 +3.76% Unite Group 932.00 +2.98% Contourglobal 197.60 +2.92% Chemring Group 247.25 +2.59% Hastings Group Holdings 180.10 -4.76% Carnival 901.90 -4.46% Vistry Group 691.75 -3.12% 4Imprint Group 2355.00 -3.09% Micro Focus International 324.75 -3.06% AIM Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 +60.87% Aura Energy Limited 0.57 +27.78% SRT Marine Systems 37.00 +25.42% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.55 +22.91% Non-standard Finance 6.09 +18.48% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% InnovaDerma 62.00 -15.07% Genedrive 89.50 -12.68% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 4.65 -7.92% Infrastrata 0.36 -7.69% Overall Market Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 +60.87% Aura Energy Limited 0.57 +27.78% SRT Marine Systems 37.00 +25.42% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.55 +22.91% Non-standard Finance 6.09 +18.48% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% InnovaDerma 62.00 -15.07% Genedrive 89.50 -12.68% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 4.65 -7.92% Infrastrata 0.36 -7.69%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -