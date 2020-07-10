StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       915.75       +1.75%
Homeserve                               1269.00       +1.44%
Sse                                     1300.50       +1.05%
Wpp                                      581.60       +1.04%
National Grid                            857.70       +0.91%
Jd Sports Fashion                        637.70       -2.01%
Gvc Holdings                             819.60       -1.82%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2398.00       -1.64%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1162.40       -1.59%
International Consolidated Airlines      204.20       -1.59%

FTSE 250
Puretech Health                          286.00       +3.81%
Spirent Communications                   255.25       +3.76%
Unite Group                              932.00       +2.98%
Contourglobal                            197.60       +2.92%
Chemring Group                           247.25       +2.59%
Hastings Group Holdings                  180.10       -4.76%
Carnival                                 901.90       -4.46%
Vistry Group                             691.75       -3.12%
4Imprint Group                          2355.00       -3.09%
Micro Focus International                324.75       -3.06%

FTSE 350
AIM
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.18      +60.87%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.57      +27.78%
SRT Marine Systems                        37.00      +25.42%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.55      +22.91%
Non-standard Finance                       6.09      +18.48%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
InnovaDerma                               62.00      -15.07%
Genedrive                                 89.50      -12.68%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               4.65       -7.92%
Infrastrata                                0.36       -7.69%

Overall Market
