StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata said it had conditionally raised about £9.0m through the placing of shares.
The net proceeds from the placing would strengthen the company's balance sheet, pay down debt, and enable it to tender for and win larger contracts, the company said.
The company said it would place 2,571,428,683 shares at a price of 0.35p a share.
The placing was being conducted in two tranches, with the second placing conditional on shareholders approving the resolutions including the placing, at the general meeting on 27 July 2020 at 11:00 am.
At 9:01am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.36p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
