StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems said SFN Cleantech Investment had upped its stake in the company to 83.3% after having converted some interest on loans into shares.
SFN had requested the conversion of part of the interest matured on loans provided into 20m shares at 2p each, with a value of £0.4m.
At 9:33am: [LON:PPS] Proton Power Systems PLC share price was -3p at 78.5p
