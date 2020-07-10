StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company Attraqt Group said it had appointed Paul Tough as chief product officer with immediate effect.
Tough joined the group from eComp Consulting, a specialist digital strategy firm, which he co-founded in 2014 with Mark Adams, Attraqt's recently appointed chief executive.
At 9:43am: [LON:ATQT] Attraqt Group Plc share price was 0p at 28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
