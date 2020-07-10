StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Petropavlovsk said directors including chairman Peter Hambro would remain in their roles after a court requested a full hearing on an application by investor Everest Alliance to have them removed.
The company confirmed that a judge had found that Everest's complaints regarding the appointment of the temporary directors were arguable.
The judge, however, declined to determine its application summarily and said a full hearing of Everest's application would now be required.
Everest Alliance had also requisitioned a general meeting to propose the appointment of two new directors, among other requests.
Petropavlovsk said a notice convening a meeting would be sent to shareholders in due course.
At 9:47am: [LON:POG] Petropavlovsk PLC share price was +0.63p at 26.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
