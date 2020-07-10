StockMarketWire.com - Arix Biosciences said that its portfolio company, Atox Bio, announced that it would be filing a new application in the third quarter of this year for its drug used to treat patients suffering from the flesh eating disease known as necrotizing soft tissue infection.
Atox said clinical results from its Phase 3 clinical trial for its drug Reltecimod - in conjunction with currently available standard of care - demonstrated a 'significant difference in the percentage of patients who achieved resolution of organ dysfunction or failure by day 14 versus standard of care alone.'
'Resolution of organ dysfunction/failure at Day 14 is associated with improved survival at day 90,' it added.
Atox Bio had reviewed the topline results of this trial with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and, based on these discussions, planned to submit a new drug application to the FDA in the third quarter of 2020 under the accelerated approval pathway.
At 9:51am: [LON:ARIX] Arix Bioscience Plc share price was 0p at 86.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: