FTSE 100 National Grid 876.20 +3.08% M&G 176.13 +2.76% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 923.00 +2.56% Avast 565.25 +2.03% Whitbread 2204.50 +1.87% International Consolidated Airlines 203.60 -1.88% Smith (Ds) 266.10 -1.88% Smurfit Kappa Group 2400.00 -1.56% Jd Sports Fashion 641.60 -1.41% Lloyds Banking Group 29.36 -1.26% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 261.75 +6.40% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1120.00 +5.16% Puretech Health 287.50 +4.36% Cls Holdings 194.00 +4.30% Mitchells & Butlers 155.80 +3.45% Hastings Group Holdings 178.80 -5.45% Hammerson 74.90 -3.73% Babcock International Group 278.15 -3.18% Carnival 917.20 -2.84% Capita 37.99 -2.49% AIM TomCo Energy 1.23 +68.97% Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 +56.52% Aura Energy Limited 0.55 +22.22% SRT Marine Systems 36.00 +22.03% Eurasia Mining 15.25 +19.14% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% React Group 1.10 -16.98% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.55 -14.46% InnovaDerma 63.50 -13.01% Genedrive 90.00 -12.20%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
