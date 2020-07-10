StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
National Grid                            876.20       +3.08%
M&G                                      176.13       +2.76%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       923.00       +2.56%
Avast                                    565.25       +2.03%
Whitbread                               2204.50       +1.87%
International Consolidated Airlines      203.60       -1.88%
Smith (Ds)                               266.10       -1.88%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2400.00       -1.56%
Jd Sports Fashion                        641.60       -1.41%
Lloyds Banking Group                      29.36       -1.26%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   261.75       +6.40%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1120.00       +5.16%
Puretech Health                          287.50       +4.36%
Cls Holdings                             194.00       +4.30%
Mitchells & Butlers                      155.80       +3.45%
Hastings Group Holdings                  178.80       -5.45%
Hammerson                                 74.90       -3.73%
Babcock International Group              278.15       -3.18%
Carnival                                 917.20       -2.84%
Capita                                    37.99       -2.49%

FTSE 350
Spirent Communications                   261.75       +6.40%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1120.00       +5.16%
Puretech Health                          287.50       +4.36%
Cls Holdings                             194.00       +4.30%
Mitchells & Butlers                      155.80       +3.45%
Hastings Group Holdings                  178.80       -5.45%
Hammerson                                 74.90       -3.73%
Babcock International Group              278.15       -3.18%
Carnival                                 917.20       -2.84%
Capita                                    37.99       -2.49%

AIM
TomCo Energy                               1.23      +68.97%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.18      +56.52%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.55      +22.22%
SRT Marine Systems                        36.00      +22.03%
Eurasia Mining                            15.25      +19.14%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
React Group                                1.10      -16.98%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.55      -14.46%
InnovaDerma                               63.50      -13.01%
Genedrive                                 90.00      -12.20%

Overall Market
TomCo Energy                               1.23      +68.97%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.18      +56.52%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.55      +22.22%
SRT Marine Systems                        36.00      +22.03%
Eurasia Mining                            15.25      +19.14%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
React Group                                1.10      -16.98%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.55      -14.46%
InnovaDerma                               63.50      -13.01%
Genedrive                                 90.00      -12.20%