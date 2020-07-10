StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Impact Healthcare reaffirmed its commitment to pay an interim dividend, citing uninterrupted collection of advance rent due for the year to date.
As at 6 July, the group had received 100% of the rent payable for the year so far.
The company said that of the total rent due this month, 76% was rent payable quarterly in advance and 24% was rent payable monthly in advance.
At 10:05am: [LON:IHR] Impact Healthcare Reit Plc share price was +1.1p at 96.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
