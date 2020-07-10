StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Bunzl                                   2186.50       +2.60%
Sainsbury (J)                            192.20       +2.56%
Whitbread                               2218.00       +2.50%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       922.25       +2.47%
National Grid                            871.00       +2.47%
Jd Sports Fashion                        640.40       -1.60%
British American Tobacco                2879.25       -1.40%
Associated British Foods                1949.50       -1.29%
International Consolidated Airlines      204.85       -1.28%
Smith (Ds)                               268.15       -1.12%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   262.00       +6.50%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1132.50       +6.34%
Integrafin Holdings                      505.00       +6.32%
888 Holdings                             191.50       +5.45%
Ti Fluid Systems                         183.00       +5.29%
Hastings Group Holdings                  177.85       -5.95%
Babcock International Group              277.50       -3.41%
Hammerson                                 75.29       -3.23%
Energean                                 485.00       -2.61%
Capita                                    37.98       -2.52%

FTSE 350
AIM
TomCo Energy                               1.15      +58.62%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.17      +52.17%
Eurasia Mining                            17.25      +34.77%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.55      +22.22%
SRT Marine Systems                        36.00      +22.03%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
React Group                                1.12      -15.09%
Genedrive                                 88.00      -14.15%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.65      -12.05%
Dart Group                               630.25      -11.98%

Overall Market
