FTSE 100 Bunzl 2186.50 +2.60% Sainsbury (J) 192.20 +2.56% Whitbread 2218.00 +2.50% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 922.25 +2.47% National Grid 871.00 +2.47% Jd Sports Fashion 640.40 -1.60% British American Tobacco 2879.25 -1.40% Associated British Foods 1949.50 -1.29% International Consolidated Airlines 204.85 -1.28% Smith (Ds) 268.15 -1.12% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 262.00 +6.50% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1132.50 +6.34% Integrafin Holdings 505.00 +6.32% 888 Holdings 191.50 +5.45% Ti Fluid Systems 183.00 +5.29% Hastings Group Holdings 177.85 -5.95% Babcock International Group 277.50 -3.41% Hammerson 75.29 -3.23% Energean 485.00 -2.61% Capita 37.98 -2.52% AIM TomCo Energy 1.15 +58.62% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 +52.17% Eurasia Mining 17.25 +34.77% Aura Energy Limited 0.55 +22.22% SRT Marine Systems 36.00 +22.03% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% React Group 1.12 -15.09% Genedrive 88.00 -14.15% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.65 -12.05% Dart Group 630.25 -11.98%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -