FTSE 100
Bunzl                                   2208.00       +3.61%
Whitbread                               2227.50       +2.93%
Sainsbury (J)                            192.68       +2.82%
Pearson                                  564.50       +2.79%
National Grid                            872.60       +2.66%
British American Tobacco                2876.25       -1.50%
Jd Sports Fashion                        642.90       -1.21%
Associated British Foods                1952.75       -1.13%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2118.50       -1.10%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1554.25       -0.94%

FTSE 250
Mitchells & Butlers                      161.90       +7.50%
Puretech Health                          294.00       +6.72%
Network International Holdings           453.10       +6.36%
Spirent Communications                   259.75       +5.59%
Petropavlovsk                             27.38       +5.11%
Hastings Group Holdings                  178.25       -5.74%
Hammerson                                 73.46       -5.58%
Babcock International Group              281.15       -2.14%
Energean                                 487.75       -2.06%
Tbc Bank Group                           878.00       -2.01%

AIM
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.18      +60.87%
TomCo Energy                               1.15      +58.62%
Eurasia Mining                            17.50      +36.72%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    7.50      +25.00%
SRT Marine Systems                        36.75      +24.58%
Genedrive                                 81.50      -20.49%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.65      -12.05%
Touchstar                                 50.50      -11.40%
Premier Veterinary Group                  35.50      -11.25%

