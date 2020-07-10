FTSE 100 Bunzl 2208.00 +3.61% Whitbread 2227.50 +2.93% Sainsbury (J) 192.68 +2.82% Pearson 564.50 +2.79% National Grid 872.60 +2.66% British American Tobacco 2876.25 -1.50% Jd Sports Fashion 642.90 -1.21% Associated British Foods 1952.75 -1.13% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2118.50 -1.10% Hargreaves Lansdown 1554.25 -0.94% FTSE 250 Mitchells & Butlers 161.90 +7.50% Puretech Health 294.00 +6.72% Network International Holdings 453.10 +6.36% Spirent Communications 259.75 +5.59% Petropavlovsk 27.38 +5.11% Hastings Group Holdings 178.25 -5.74% Hammerson 73.46 -5.58% Babcock International Group 281.15 -2.14% Energean 487.75 -2.06% Tbc Bank Group 878.00 -2.01% FTSE 350 Mitchells & Butlers 161.90 +7.50% Puretech Health 294.00 +6.72% Network International Holdings 453.10 +6.36% Spirent Communications 259.75 +5.59% Petropavlovsk 27.38 +5.11% Hastings Group Holdings 178.25 -5.74% Hammerson 73.46 -5.58% Babcock International Group 281.15 -2.14% Energean 487.75 -2.06% Tbc Bank Group 878.00 -2.01% AIM Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 +60.87% TomCo Energy 1.15 +58.62% Eurasia Mining 17.50 +36.72% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 7.50 +25.00% SRT Marine Systems 36.75 +24.58% Genedrive 81.50 -20.49% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.65 -12.05% Touchstar 50.50 -11.40% Premier Veterinary Group 35.50 -11.25% Overall Market Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 +60.87% TomCo Energy 1.15 +58.62% Eurasia Mining 17.50 +36.72% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 7.50 +25.00% SRT Marine Systems 36.75 +24.58% Genedrive 81.50 -20.49% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% Worldsec 1.25 -16.67% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.65 -12.05% Restaurant Group 47.18 -11.81%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -