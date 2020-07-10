StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Whitbread                               2241.50       +3.58%
Bunzl                                   2203.00       +3.38%
Intermediate Capital Group              1300.00       +2.93%
Barclays                                 115.22       +2.91%
Fresnillo                                952.30       +2.88%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1543.75       -1.61%
British American Tobacco                2874.00       -1.58%
Jd Sports Fashion                        642.80       -1.23%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2119.50       -1.05%
Associated British Foods                1955.50       -0.99%

FTSE 250
Mitchells & Butlers                      161.20       +7.04%
Network International Holdings           454.40       +6.67%
Petropavlovsk                             27.68       +6.26%
Integrafin Holdings                      500.75       +5.42%
Puretech Health                          290.25       +5.35%
Hastings Group Holdings                  177.35       -6.21%
Hammerson                                 73.28       -5.81%
Tbc Bank Group                           873.50       -2.51%
Energean                                 486.50       -2.31%
Babcock International Group              282.40       -1.71%

FTSE 350
AIM
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.21      +86.96%
TomCo Energy                               1.10      +51.72%
Eurasia Mining                            16.75      +30.86%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.14      +28.57%
SRT Marine Systems                        37.00      +25.42%
Genedrive                                 80.50      -21.46%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.65      -12.05%
Kibo Mining                                0.19      -11.63%
Touchstar                                 50.50      -11.40%

Overall Market
