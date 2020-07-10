FTSE 100 Whitbread 2241.50 +3.58% Bunzl 2203.00 +3.38% Intermediate Capital Group 1300.00 +2.93% Barclays 115.22 +2.91% Fresnillo 952.30 +2.88% Hargreaves Lansdown 1543.75 -1.61% British American Tobacco 2874.00 -1.58% Jd Sports Fashion 642.80 -1.23% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2119.50 -1.05% Associated British Foods 1955.50 -0.99% FTSE 250 Mitchells & Butlers 161.20 +7.04% Network International Holdings 454.40 +6.67% Petropavlovsk 27.68 +6.26% Integrafin Holdings 500.75 +5.42% Puretech Health 290.25 +5.35% Hastings Group Holdings 177.35 -6.21% Hammerson 73.28 -5.81% Tbc Bank Group 873.50 -2.51% Energean 486.50 -2.31% Babcock International Group 282.40 -1.71% FTSE 350 Mitchells & Butlers 161.20 +7.04% Network International Holdings 454.40 +6.67% Petropavlovsk 27.68 +6.26% Integrafin Holdings 500.75 +5.42% Puretech Health 290.25 +5.35% Hastings Group Holdings 177.35 -6.21% Hammerson 73.28 -5.81% Tbc Bank Group 873.50 -2.51% Energean 486.50 -2.31% Babcock International Group 282.40 -1.71% AIM Trafalgar New Homes 0.21 +86.96% TomCo Energy 1.10 +51.72% Eurasia Mining 16.75 +30.86% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +28.57% SRT Marine Systems 37.00 +25.42% Genedrive 80.50 -21.46% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.65 -12.05% Kibo Mining 0.19 -11.63% Touchstar 50.50 -11.40% Overall Market Trafalgar New Homes 0.21 +86.96% TomCo Energy 1.10 +51.72% Eurasia Mining 16.75 +30.86% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +28.57% SRT Marine Systems 37.00 +25.42% Genedrive 80.50 -21.46% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% Worldsec 1.25 -16.67% Restaurant Group 46.31 -13.44% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.65 -12.05%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
