StockMarketWire.com - Jangada Mines said it had recorded additional high-grade drilling assay results at its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil.
Highlights from the Pitombeiras North target included intersecting 25.3 metres at 0.56% vanadium pentoxide, 10.81% titanium dioxide and 54.01% ferric oxide.
Executive chairman Brian McMaster said vandium grading was above the 0.54% grade to date.
'This concludes a successful drilling campaign at this target, which has confirmed consistent grades, widths and continuity, marking a great achievement from our exploration team,' he said.
Highlights from the Goela target included 13.50 metres at 0.60% vanadium pentoxide, 12.05% titanium dioxide and 58.97% ferric oxide.
'The first drill result from the Goela target has also shown grade consistency and we are now awaiting the last five remaining results, which should be reported in the next couple of weeks,' McMaster said.
'We will then be able to begin calculating our initial JORC Resource estimate and preparing the accompanying technical report.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was +0.2p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
