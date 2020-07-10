StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said authorities in Australia's Northern Territory had approved an extension of an exploration permit there due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had secured an extension of a work-programme period for the EP145 prospect in the Amadeus basin until 21 August 2021 and an exploration permit until 21 August 2023.
'The approval provides additional time to arrange access to the permit area and to conduct further environmental works and preliminary logistics, once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted,' the company said.
At 1:39pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0p at 0.09p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
