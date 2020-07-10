StockMarketWire.com - Power generation group Rurelec said it had received a further $0.28m by way of partial repayment from Patagonia Energy Limited of amended and restated loan notes.
The balance outstanding on the loan notes was about $20.9m, with with the first $5m of repayment shared 80%-to-20% between Rurelec and Basic Energy.
The total amount owing to Rurelec was now $15.2m.
'There can be no guarantee as to when any further loan repayments will be made,' the company said. 'Further updates will be provided in due course.'
At 3:01pm: [LON:RUR] Rurelec PLC share price was 0p at 0.53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
