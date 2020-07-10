FTSE 100 Barclays 117.64 +5.07% Whitbread 2266.50 +4.74% Homeserve 1302.00 +4.08% Evraz 299.40 +3.89% Melrose Industries 118.03 +3.85% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2100.00 -1.96% Hargreaves Lansdown 1548.75 -1.29% Associated British Foods 1950.25 -1.25% British American Tobacco 2893.00 -0.92% Glaxosmithkline 1579.80 -0.82% FTSE 250 Mitchells & Butlers 165.20 +9.69% Petropavlovsk 28.20 +8.25% Network International Holdings 460.50 +8.10% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1145.00 +7.51% Cls Holdings 199.10 +7.04% Hastings Group Holdings 176.90 -6.45% Energean 472.50 -5.12% Hammerson 73.86 -5.06% Paypoint 583.50 -2.59% Capita 38.01 -2.44% FTSE 350 Mitchells & Butlers 165.20 +9.69% Petropavlovsk 28.20 +8.25% Network International Holdings 460.50 +8.10% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1145.00 +7.51% Cls Holdings 199.10 +7.04% Hastings Group Holdings 176.90 -6.45% Energean 472.50 -5.12% Hammerson 73.86 -5.06% Paypoint 583.50 -2.59% Capita 38.01 -2.44% AIM Trafalgar New Homes 0.21 +82.61% Eurasia Mining 17.25 +34.77% ECR Minerals 1.63 +25.38% SRT Marine Systems 36.75 +24.58% Challenger Acquisitions 0.13 +23.81% Genedrive 82.00 -20.00% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% InnovaDerma 62.50 -14.38% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.63 -12.53% Tekmar Group Ord 1p 97.50 -11.36% Overall Market Trafalgar New Homes 0.21 +82.61% Eurasia Mining 17.25 +34.77% ECR Minerals 1.63 +25.38% SRT Marine Systems 36.75 +24.58% Challenger Acquisitions 0.13 +23.81% Genedrive 82.00 -20.00% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% Worldsec 1.25 -16.67% InnovaDerma 62.50 -14.38% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.63 -12.53%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
