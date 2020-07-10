StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Barclays                                 117.64       +5.07%
Whitbread                               2266.50       +4.74%
Homeserve                               1302.00       +4.08%
Evraz                                    299.40       +3.89%
Melrose Industries                       118.03       +3.85%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2100.00       -1.96%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1548.75       -1.29%
Associated British Foods                1950.25       -1.25%
British American Tobacco                2893.00       -0.92%
Glaxosmithkline                         1579.80       -0.82%

FTSE 250
Mitchells & Butlers                      165.20       +9.69%
Petropavlovsk                             28.20       +8.25%
Network International Holdings           460.50       +8.10%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1145.00       +7.51%
Cls Holdings                             199.10       +7.04%
Hastings Group Holdings                  176.90       -6.45%
Energean                                 472.50       -5.12%
Hammerson                                 73.86       -5.06%
Paypoint                                 583.50       -2.59%
Capita                                    38.01       -2.44%

FTSE 350
Mitchells & Butlers                      165.20       +9.69%
Petropavlovsk                             28.20       +8.25%
Network International Holdings           460.50       +8.10%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1145.00       +7.51%
Cls Holdings                             199.10       +7.04%
Hastings Group Holdings                  176.90       -6.45%
Energean                                 472.50       -5.12%
Hammerson                                 73.86       -5.06%
Paypoint                                 583.50       -2.59%
Capita                                    38.01       -2.44%

AIM
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.21      +82.61%
Eurasia Mining                            17.25      +34.77%
ECR Minerals                               1.63      +25.38%
SRT Marine Systems                        36.75      +24.58%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.13      +23.81%
Genedrive                                 82.00      -20.00%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
InnovaDerma                               62.50      -14.38%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.63      -12.53%
Tekmar Group  Ord 1p                      97.50      -11.36%

Overall Market
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.21      +82.61%
Eurasia Mining                            17.25      +34.77%
ECR Minerals                               1.63      +25.38%
SRT Marine Systems                        36.75      +24.58%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.13      +23.81%
Genedrive                                 82.00      -20.00%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
Worldsec                                   1.25      -16.67%
InnovaDerma                               62.50      -14.38%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.63      -12.53%