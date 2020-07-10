StockMarketWire.com - By the close the FTSE 100 was firmly higher, ending an unpromising week for equities on a brighter note as France and Germany reported stronger than expected data on industrial production.
Across the Atlantic, stocks countered expectations for a sluggish start and instead recovered some of their losses from yesterday with the S&P 500 up 0.3% to 3,161.80 by 4.30pm UK time.
Cruise operator Carnival gained 4.5% to 986p on reasonably positive second quarter trading update announced this afternoon.
Gym Group dipped 0.1% to 149.6p despite confirming that it would reopen its fitness centres from 25 July, in line with government guidance.
Component supplier to the aerospace, defence and energy sectors Senior dropped 2.2% to 59.3p, having reduced its headcount by another 12%, amid a 30% slump in first-half revenue.
Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group shed 3.6% to 51.6p, even as it accessed £50m of debt funding via the UK government's Covid-19 support scheme, and commenced a phased reopening of its restaurants and pubs.
Restaurant Group said it was aiming to have 25% of its total estate operational by the end of July, 60% by the end of August and 90% by the end of September.
The remaining 10%, however, was not expected to open this calendar year reflecting locations where footfall were anticipated to remain considerably weak -- primarily in some airport locations.
Real estate company Great Portland Estates edged down 0.6% to 605.4p, having earlier been in positive territory, after it announced that it had collected 69% of June rent, as some of its occupiers' ability to pay had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Music and audio products company Focusrite rallied 9.4% to 694.9p after it pleasantly surprised investors by deciding to pay an interim dividend, while upgrading its profit guidance for the full year.
Medical diagnostics company Genedrive slumped 19% to 83p as its revenue more than halved, and it said delivery of its Covid-19 testing kit was being held back by longer-than-expected regulatory approvals.
Maritime surveillance group SRT Marine Systems jumped 28.8% to 38p on news that a delayed Philippines fisheries management project had recommenced, with a 'significant' cash payment having been received this week.
Accommodation group Dalata Hotel gained 1.9% to 266p after amending its debt facility and seeing an 'encouraging' pace of bookings as governments lift restrictions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
