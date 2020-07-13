StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said its new joint venture in Dubai would start operations from the beginning of October.
The venture, dubbed Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, would base two new Airbus A321neo aircraft in Abu Dhabi, with an initial network of six routes to Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.
Four additional Airbus A321neo aircraft would be allocated in the first six months of operation, with the route network on those aircraft to be announced in due course.
Wizz Air said it currently had five additional routes to Abu Dhabi on sale from Bucharest, Budapest, Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia.
The venture was between Wizz Air and regional holding company ADQ.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
