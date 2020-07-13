StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation investor Unite said it had exchanged contracts to acquire a new 300-bed development site in central Edinburgh that formed part of a wider mixed-use redevelopment.
The company said it was targeting delivery of the direct-let development for the 2023/24 academic year, though added the timetable may be accelerated, subject to planning consent.
Development costs were estimated at £24m, delivering a development yield in line with the company's enhanced 8.5% target for provincial markets.
'This acquisition represents one of three new development and forward funded schemes either contracted or under offer for a total development cost of around £250m,' chief executive Richard Smith said.
'The scheme will be funded through the proceeds of our recent placing and delivers enhanced returns relative to pre-Covid-19 levels.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
