StockMarketWire.com - Self storage company Big Yellow said it had exchanged contracts to acquire a site in London for £18.6m.
The site, at 60-70 The Highway, Wapping in London, was adjacent to one of the company's existing stores.
'We will be seeking planning permission for a mixed-use scheme across both sites to comprise approximately 125,000 square feet of self storage and ancillary space together with approximately 150 residential units,' Big Yellow said.
'The intention will be to build a new-build self storage centre on the newly acquired land. When this is complete consideration will be given to the future of the existing property,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
