StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Quiz said it was investigating claims that workers at a supplier factory in Leicester were being paid below UK minimum wages.
The company said it was 'extremely concerned' by information recently reported in the media regarding an alleged instance of non-compliance with National Living Wage requirements.
'The group is very grateful to the press for highlighting these alleged breaches,' it said.
'From our initial review, we believe that one of Quiz's suppliers based in Leicester has used a sub-contractor in direct contravention of a previous instruction from Quiz.'
'It is this sub-contractor that is subject of the National Living Wage complaint.'
Quiz said it had immediately suspended activity with the supplier pending further investigation.
Its announcement comes after shares in rival retailer Boohoo were hammered by revelations of suppliers, also in Leicester, underpaying staff and failing to protect them from Covid-19.
Quiz said it monitored its supplier base through audits and site visits and was in the advanced stages of appointing an independent third-party partner to provide more regular audits of suppliers in the Leicester region.
'We are extremely concerned and disappointed to be informed of the alleged breach of National Living Wage requirements in a factory making Quiz products,' chief executive Tarak Ramzan said.
'The alleged breaches to both the law and Quiz's Ethical Code of Practice are totally unacceptable.'
'We are thoroughly investigating this incident and will also conduct a fuller review of our supplier auditing processes to ensure that they are robust.'
'We will update our stakeholders in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
