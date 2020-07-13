StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin said it was on track to meet annual output guidance after revenue was lifted by increased sales and production in the second quarter of the year.
Revenue rose 54% to US$227m in the quarter on-year as production grew 11% to 130,994 ounces.
The uptick in production was driven by an increase in mill feed head grade and the deferral of planned maintenance programmes from the second quarter to the second half of the year, resulting in more tonnes processed and greater production volumes, the company said.
The company sold 130,745 ounces of gold, a 16% improvement on-year, in line with higher production. Stronger gold price resulted in a 32% increase on-year in the average realised price of gold to US$1,731 per ounce.
The full year production range was narrowed to between 510,000-to-525,000 ounces of gold, while cost guidance was unchanged with cash costs forecasted between US$630-to-680 per ounce produced and all in sustaining cost (AISC) forecasted between US$870-to-920 per ounce sold.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
