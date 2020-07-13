StockMarketWire.com - Clean technology company Verditek said it had won a contract worth more than €0.2m from Black Tulip Minerals in Peru, marking its first contract win in the mining sector.
The work involved providing solar power to a gold ore processing plant in Los Lomas, Peru.
Verditek said it anticipated further orders from the same client in due course.
The project would be shipped to Peru in September, and represented a significant milestone towards the company becoming cashflow positive by year end.
'On the back of Verditek's first order in this industry vertical, Verditek expects to cement its footprint in the mining market with additional orders in the very near term, both in South America and in other geographical locations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
