Security solutions group Westminster said it expected to deliver a 'much-improved' financial performance in the first half, on the back of a 24% rise in revenue.

Revenue for the six months through June was seen rising to around £7.0m, up from £5.6m on-year.

Westminster said it expected to post a profit on both a pre-tax and post-tax basis.

Cash at 30 June stood at about £1.6m.

'We have achieved impressive double-digit percentage year-on-year revenue growth over the past few years and it is pleasing to report that, despite the impact of Covid-19 on parts of our business, this trend has continued during the first six months of 2020,' chief executive Peter Fowler said.

