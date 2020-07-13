StockMarketWire.com - Security solutions group Westminster said it expected to deliver a 'much-improved' financial performance in the first half, on the back of a 24% rise in revenue.
Revenue for the six months through June was seen rising to around £7.0m, up from £5.6m on-year.
Westminster said it expected to post a profit on both a pre-tax and post-tax basis.
Cash at 30 June stood at about £1.6m.
'We have achieved impressive double-digit percentage year-on-year revenue growth over the past few years and it is pleasing to report that, despite the impact of Covid-19 on parts of our business, this trend has continued during the first six months of 2020,' chief executive Peter Fowler said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
