StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Corero Network Security said it expected revenue to increase 48% in the first half of the year, supported by new business wins.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue was expected to increase to $6.2m as order intake jumped by 58% to $7.9m on-year.
Annualised recurring revenues increased in the first half to $8.8m on 1 July 2020, driven by growth in DDoS protection-as-a-service and software subscription orders.
'I am very pleased to see the momentum achieved in the first half of the year including the addition of 18 new customers, a growing pipeline and an increased number of deployed proof of concepts,' said Lionel Chmilewsky, chief executive officer of Corero.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
