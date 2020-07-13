StockMarketWire.com - Photo booth and laundry services provider Photo-Me said chief operating officer Eric Mergui had stood down from its board.
Mergui would cease to be an employee of Photo-Me at a future date, but no later than 12 July 2021, the company said.
Chief executive Serge Crasnianski would assume Mergui's role and responsibilities.
'Photo-Me will issue an announcement before the end of the month providing details on the management restructure,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
