StockMarketWire.com - Financial services software company Alpha Financial Software reported better-than-expected first-half performance and said it was 'cautiously optimistic' in its outlook for the year.
The company conceded, however, that the impact of the pandemic could weigh on performance in fiscal 2021.
There 'still remains some weakness in the early stage pipeline due to a reduction in clients initiating projects as a result of the pandemic, which could also impact the business in 2021,' the company said.
In the second half, the company said it expected to see a catch-up of holidays being taken by its people, and continued to be wary of the potential for disruption to its current work schedule and future prospects from changes in client's priorities and plans.
The update followed a stronger-than-expected first half of the financial year ending 31 December 2020.
The impact of remote working had little impact on its operations, other than fewer holidays being taken than normal, and as a consequence an increase in the number of days work delivered to clients, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
