StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy said it expected to start drilling two new development wells at the country's Rio Negro province from September.
Drilling of the previously announced Las Bases LB-1001 well was currently scheduled to commence mid-to-end September.
Drilling of a second well, EVN-x1, was projected to follow on and commence some 25 days thereafter, allowing for inter well site movements.
The company also said that workovers of two wells were now expected to commence by end August, both at the Estancia Vieja field.
President Energy said that after that drilling programme, it would then take time to review the results and re-commence drilling in the first quarter of 2021.
The company said it was planning to drill in Rio Negro two wells in the first half of 2021, one a development well and the other an exploration well.
'In the light of the nature and proximity of drilling in September, the infrastructure work previously scheduled for June in relation to compressors and infrastructure has been re-imagined and re-engineered so that the work will be carried out in parallel with the drilling to facilitate the differences in pressures and volume,' it said.
'All the above work costs are projected to be paid from President's own resources and cash flow without the requirement for additional borrowing beyond current levels.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
