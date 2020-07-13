StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing platform provider ULS Technology said it had formed an exclusive three-year partnership with financial advisory group Openwork, extending a relationship that had been in place since 2016.
Openwork was one of the UK's largest financial services networks with over 4,000 financial advisers operating across the country, ULS said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
