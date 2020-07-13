StockMarketWire.com - Graphene-based products maker Directa Plus said subsidiary Setcar had signed a three-year contract worth about $3m to supply total waste management services to Cummins Generator Technologies Romania.
The contract was expected to commence on 1 October.
Cummins Romania offered a wide range of new and refurbished Cummins engines and power generation equipment, spare parts and qualified service for a wide range of applications across a broad spread of industries.
Setcar would provide Cummins Romania with a total waste management service including collection and management of the different types of waste generated during production, while ensuring traceability throughout the entire process.
Directa Plus's Grafysorber technology would be used for the treatment of the oil and solvents contaminated waste and water, reducing the environmental impact compared to traditional waste disposal, the company said.
