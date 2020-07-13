StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging company Image Scan said it had teamed up with a 'major' security technology company that would lead to the launch of a new range of security X-ray screening systems for the international market.
Under the new agreement, the first system to be produced would replace the former 'Axis 2D' machine in the company's product range.
The new system would be a competitive conveyor X-ray machine with a 60x40cm tunnel size, suitable for security checkpoints in government and commercial buildings around the world.
Other technologies, such as archway metal detectors, would also be sourced through the new agreement.
The new system would be taken to market both directly and through Image Scan's expanding network of international partners.
At 8:09am: [LON:IGE] Image Scan Holdings PLC share price was +0.55p at 2.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
