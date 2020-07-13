StockMarketWire.com - Digitising chemistry group DeepMatter detailed plans to raise £2.1m through a discounted equity and subscription placing to strengthen its balance sheet and further its growth plans.
The company proposed to raise approximately £1.9m by placing 130,830,001 shares at a price of 1.5 pence per share, representing a discount of 18.9% to the previous day closing share price of 1.85p per share on 10 July 2020.
The company also proposed to raise £0.2m by way of a direct subscription through the issuance of 11,733,334 shares.
'The placing and subscription proceeds will be used to further strengthen the group's balance sheet and invest in sales, marketing, distribution and support, enabling it to grow market share of its DigitalGlassware technology platform and cheminformatics product lines, including ICSynth,' the company said.
At 8:14am: [LON:DMTR] Deepmatter Group Plc share price was -0.15p at 1.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
