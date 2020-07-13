StockMarketWire.com - Braveheart Investment said it had conditionally subscribed for 80m new ordinary shares in Remote Monitored Systems'equity placing for £200K, taking its stake in the latter to about 25.79%.
Braveheart also held 100,000 warrants over new shares in Remote Monitored Systems (RMS), which were exercisable at a price of 0.5 pence per share.
RMS had two trading subsidiaries, GyroMetric Systems - in which it owned a 58% stake - that developed and manufactured digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts and Cloudveil, an intelligence services and security risk management business, which was acquired in September 2019.
At 8:35am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was 0p at 13.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
